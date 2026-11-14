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Round 2 Recap
By Jordan Ferrell,2 days ago
What’s better than one City Rivalry in a year? Two City Rivalries. Dorman and Spartanburg met in the playoffs for the ninth time. No doubt you may remember the early 90s — particularly 1994 when they met in the state championship game, but played two epic games that year. Earlier this season, Two weeks ago, Spartanburg had a 14-0 lead on the road before Dorman scored 31 unanswered points to win it.