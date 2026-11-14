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2027 Crypto Outlook: Bitwise CEO Highlights Wall Street Adoption
By Tomiwabold Olajide,13 days ago
Bitwise’s Hunter Horsley has shared a glimpse into what might define the cryptocurrency market in 2027. In a post on X, Horsley reflected on the institutional shift that happened in 2026, writing, "The story of 2026 will have been that the financial institutions all joined team crypto." Horsley also mentioned a recent X post by Charles Schwab, which said that crypto is playing an increasing role in many Americans’ investment journeys, citing the 2026 Modern Wealth Survey.