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Rafa Marquez's Mexico have a point to prove against Jamaica - and Julian Quiñones' return is only the start
By Nayib Moran,2 days ago
Winless in four matches, Mexico face Jamaica with a semifinal place at stake. Rafa Marquez needs more from his attack, his goalkeeper and his supporting cast. The World Cup honeymoon didn't last long. Now Rafael Marquez and Mexico have something more immediate to prove. El Tri visit Jamaica on Saturday,...