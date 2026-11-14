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Some work to take place in Wilmington: Eversource takes next step in filing notice of intent for Burlington Energy Project
By TARA VOCINO,2 days ago
BURLINGTON — Eversource plans to file a notice of intent (NOI) to file an application with the Energy Facilities Siting Board, seeking a permit to facilitate the construction of Eversource’s Burlington Energy Project. This project will include the construction of a new electric substation in Burlington on approximately...
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