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Redmen roll in playoff opener: Tewksbury High football crushes Wakefield to start postseason
By DOUG HASTINGS Sports Correspondent sports@yourtowncrier.com,2 days ago
The Tewksbury High School football team opened play in the Div. 4 state tournament with a 35-7 thumping of visiting Wakefield last Friday night in Tewksbury. Tewksbury, the second seed, improved to 8-1 with the victory while the Warriors of the Middlesex League dipped to 5-4. Next up for the...