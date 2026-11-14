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Business as usual: Shawsheen Tech football starts playoffs with lopsided victory
By DOUG HASTINGS Sports Correspondent sports@yourtowncrier.com,2 days ago
The Shawsheen Tech football team kept its long winning streak alive and took another step toward its third straight state championship with a 39-0 thumping of visiting Oakmont Regional of Ashburnham. The top-seeded Rams will face St. Mary’s in the Div. 5 state quarterfinals this Friday night at Shawsheen in...