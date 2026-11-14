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What Kansas football's coaches had to say before KU plays at WVU
13 days ago
LAWRENCE - Kansas football has a must-win game Saturday, on the road against West Virginia in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5 in Big 12) have lost back-to-back games that they had chances to win. Their hopes of making a bowl game for the first time since 2023 are sinking rapidly. The Mountaineers (5-4, 2-4) are a group that has shown a lot of improvement in the second year of head coach Rich Rodriguez's second stint at WVU.