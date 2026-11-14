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AL Central Notes: White Sox, Twins, Burg, Guardians
By Mark Polishuk,2 days ago
The White Sox are focused on bolstering their rotation this winter, both with external additions and internal moves like moving Grant Taylor from the bullpen to a starting role. Even with Taylor leaving the relief mix, however, GM Chris Getz downplayed the idea of prioritizing the bullpen when speaking with the Chicago Sun-Times’ James Fegan and other reporters. Rather than invest heavily in relievers, the Sox could use any excess starters in bullpen roles, with perhaps a lower-cost veteran or two added later in the offseason for added depth.