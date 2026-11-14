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Man injured in shootout with Chamblee officers at Motel 6, police say
By Atlanta News First staff,2 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A man was hurt in a shootout with Chamblee police at a motel on Saturday afternoon, according to officers. Police said they were called to the Motel 6 off Chamblee Tucker Road after someone reported a man with a gun. The man allegedly fired several rounds at an officer inside the hotel, who returned fire and hit the suspect.
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