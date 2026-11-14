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The X-Files: Chris Carter Wants Mulder and Scully Back for Another Chapter
By Irionik Rotten,2 days ago
The truth is still out there. And Chris Carter isn’t finished telling the story of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. For fans who thought they had seen the last of The X-Files’ original FBI duo, there’s a new reason to believe. Series creator Chris Carter has revealed that he still has plans to revisit the stories of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, potentially bringing David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson back together for another installment.