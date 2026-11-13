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Some Final Election Clean-up,Then Finally Moving On
11 days ago
It was more than a month ago that we began dedicating our hour of public television each week to the 2026 General Election. We spent Friday after Friday speaking to the twelve candidates running in the biggest New Mexico elections, debating arguably the most consequential constitutional amendment of the bunch, and finally taking you into the field on election night and breaking down the long-awaited and ultimately history-making results.
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