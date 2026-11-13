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The Analysis Phase
10 days ago
If you’re reading this, there is exactly zero chance you don’t know what happened on Election Day. To recap, with the interest of brevity in mind: The Democrats retook the U.S. House and Senate, they kept every statewide office in New Mexico — with a cast of mostly new characters — and expanded their advantage in the state House to a supermajority. Their proposed changes to the state Constitution are happening, too.