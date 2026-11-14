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Cuyahoga Heights dominates Mogadore, moves one win from state semifinals
By Steve Hare,13 days ago
Sometimes, the best offense is a defense that doesn’t wait for the offense to take the field. Cuyahoga Heights Football wasted little time proving that point Friday night. A 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by Gus Tartara ignited the Red Wolves, who capitalized on another early Mogadore mistake and never looked back in a 30-0 victory in a Division VII, Region 25 semifinal at Ralph P. Adams Stadium.