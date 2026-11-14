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2027 Consolidated Election Nomination Filing Information Announced
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,2 days ago
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The filing period for candidates for the April 3, 2027 Consolidated Election will take place November 16, 2026 thru November 23, 2026. Candidates running for school board will file their nomination paperwork with the Effingham County Clerk’s office. The County Clerk’s office will accept filings November 16 thru November 23 and the office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On November 23, 2026, the office will be open until 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of filing nomination paperwork.