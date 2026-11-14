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Hits for Hearing benefit concert returns to Penguin City
By Zach Mosca, Multimedia Producer,2 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN - Fans of live music can enjoy several bands for a cause at Penguin City Brewing on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Youngstown State University’s Delta Zeta sorority will host its fourth annual Hits for Hearing benefit concert Saturday, with all proceeds benefiting the Starkey Hearing Foundation and Centers for Hearing Care to support hearing health care and greater access to hearing services.