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Goodbye Black Pumps: Zoë Kravitz Is Wearing Prada’s 1995 Leopard Heels as Fall’s Chicest Neutral
By Grazia Staff,11 days ago
A ’90s Prada archive find that proves leopard can go with almost anything. Black pumps are the safe answer to almost every outfit question. They go with jeans, trousers and dresses, and they never look wrong. But they rarely look exciting either. This fall, Zoë Kravitz is making the case for a different “neutral,” and it comes straight from the archives.