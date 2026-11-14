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Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC 334
By Dan Tom, MMA Junkie,2 days ago
Uros Medic and Kevin Holland meet on the UFC 334 main card at Madison Square Garden in New York. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom. Medic (14-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) has called the doctor for his past four opponents, as he's finished them all in the first round. His incredible run includes stoppages of Gilbert Urbina, Muslim Salikhov, Geoff Neal, and Daniel Rodriguez.