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Check out JOLLY JAMBOREE “CANDY CANE LANE” at Waiau District Park in Pearl City on December 11
12 days ago
Mahalo to Pearl City Parks, Department of Parks and Recreation’s commitment to the Pearl City community by supporting CANDY CANE LANE presented by JOLLY JAMBOREE on Friday, December 11, 2026 at Waiau District Park Rec Center. This is a wonderful, family-oriented Christmas spirited event that will bring Joy and Happiness to neighbors, friends, and visitors to our Pearl City community as we celebrate the Holidays.