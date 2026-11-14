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Ponce de Leon Springs: Florida’s Coldest Spring—An Unforgettable Experience, Even If It’s Not My Favorite
By Brit on the Move,12 days ago
The water at Ponce de Leon Springs hits you the moment you step off the sandy bottom: a steady 68 degrees, year-round, no matter how hot the Panhandle gets in July. That cold, clear jolt is why people pull off Interstate 10 for this spot. Beloved by thousands, this is probably my least favorite spring I’ve visited to date. To be fair, a couple of other springs don’t do it for me, but Ponce de Leon Springs is in my bottom five.
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