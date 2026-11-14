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North Korean Crypto Hack Reveals $400M Security Risk as AI Deepfakes Drive Attacks
By Athulyamol VS,13 days ago
Crypto hack operations linked to North Korea have stolen more than $400 million in cryptocurrency over the last 18 months through sophisticated social engineering tactics involving fake video calls and AI-generated deepfakes. Dubbed FaceStealer by the FBI, the operation underscores how cybercriminals are using artificial intelligence and trusted online connections...