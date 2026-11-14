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Hyperliquid Open Interest Surpasses Bybit, Kraken, and OKX in Q3
By Bena Ilyas,13 days ago
Hyperliquid open interest witnessed strong growth in the third quarter of 2026, helping the decentralized derivatives exchange surpass the leading centralized exchanges, such as Bybit, Kraken, and OKX. As per the report from an independent research firm Hyperliquid Research Collective (HRC), the Hyperliquid open interest grew up to $16.8 billion...