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Polkadot Approves dotUSD Stablecoin Plan With 97% Governance Support
By Bena Ilyas,13 days ago
Polkadot’s dotUSD stablecoin plan is moving into a broader product strategy after the network’s decentralized governance system approved a new direction with 97% support on November 11. The decision shifts attention toward consumer applications, digital payments, and measurable user growth, while aiming to connect stablecoin use with demand for DOT.