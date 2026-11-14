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Raymond James Discloses XRP ETF Holdings as XRP Price Outlook Gains Attention
By Usman Zafar,11 days ago
XRP is facing mixed market developments as institutional exposure to its exchange-traded funds attracts attention while its price remains under pressure. Raymond James Financial has disclosed XRP ETF holdings in its latest SEC filing, adding another financial institution to the reported holders list. However, the XRP price has reversed its earlier gains after failing to break above $1.55 resistance. The token is now approaching $0.99 support, which could determine its next significant price movement.