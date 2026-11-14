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Stop Using Your Phone for Touch-Ups—This Travel Makeup Mirror Is Foldable and Lightweight
By Meaghan Kenny,13 days ago
This past summer, my girlfriends and I packed our bags and headed to Rosemary Beach, Florida, for a bachelorette trip. Thirty minutes before landing, we collectively decided it was time for a quick refresh on the plane, pulling off our under-eye patches, applying lip liner, and attempting to tack on a little bit of makeup. I opened up my iPhone camera to guide me, but I could barely see what I was doing since the plane lights were off. You can imagine my surprise—and envy—when my best friend, Deanna, illuminated our row with her travel makeup mirror. It seemingly came out nowhere, and was already propped up on her seat tray, showing her exactly where she needed a touch-up. “I'm gonna need to borrow that,” I said.