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The Potential Benefits of Using an Anglo First Name
By Reviewed by Margaret Foley,2 days ago
Adopting an Anglo name increased perceived similarity to Americans in studies with White participants. Students who value assimilation rated Anglo-named speakers more favorably than Chinese-named ones. Adopting an Anglo name may lower self-esteem, despite potential social and career benefits. Many Psychology Today readers are familiar with the dispiriting findings of...