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Indiana vs. USC live updates: No. 9 Hoosiers host No 18 Trojans in battle with College Football Playoff stakes
By David Cobb,2 days ago
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Indiana and USC clash in a game carrying CFP implications. Indiana is hosting USC for the first time since 1981 on Saturday as the No. 9 Hoosiers and No. 18 Trojans square off in a pivotal game for the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff races. Both are coming off bye weeks and looking to pick up a marquee victory that will resonate with the CFP Selection Committee.