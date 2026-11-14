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UFC 334 Preview: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit Headlines Championship Doubleheader at Madison Square Garden
By Brian Hradsky,2 days ago
NEW YORK — The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, for UFC 334, an event featuring two championship fights, undefeated contenders, established veterans and several intriguing matchups across 13 scheduled bouts. Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will defend his title against undefeated challenger...