undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Vincent’s Fashion Show to Benefit Single Moms and Their Kids
By Martha Santos for St. Vincent's,2 days ago
St. Vincent’s will host its 16th Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Rosewood Miramar Beach, 1759 S. Jameson Lane, Montecito. Presented by Claudia Lash and Pat Lupo, the annual fundraising event will feature a silent auction of handmade gift baskets, lunch, and fashion shows by BoHoJo and Wildflower Women & Sandbox Kids.