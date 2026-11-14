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Washington College Men’s Basketball Advances to Wild Goose Classic Final Behind Dwayne Snead Jr.’s 20 Points
13 days ago
Washington College Men’s Basketball Advances to the Wild Goose Classic championship game after defeating Pratt, 85-74, Friday night at Penny J. Fall Gymnasium in Chestertown, Maryland. Washington College never trailed in the non-conference men’s basketball game and closed with a 16-3 run. Washington College led 40-35 at halftime...