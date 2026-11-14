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Frostburg State University Women’s Soccer Earns First NCAA Division II Tournament Win Behind Emma Hostetler
13 days ago
Frostburg State University Women’s Soccer defeated Slippery Rock 1-0 on November 13, 2026, in Erie, Pa., to secure the program’s first NCAA Division II tournament victory. Sophomore Emma Hostetler scored the winning goal in the second half, with Cassidy Paige providing the assist. The victory improved Frostburg State...