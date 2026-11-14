undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Picks and Predictions
2 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From SportsGrid College Football Today. Oklahoma State’s Offense Faces Texas Tech in a High-Scoring Top 25 Showdown. Oklahoma State and Texas Tech meet in a Top 25 matchup with the total set at 73.5. Texas Tech may need a victory to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, while a win would also put the Red Raiders in a strong position to reach the Big 12 championship game amid potentially messy tiebreakers.