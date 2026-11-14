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This 100,074-Square-Foot Florida Grocery Store Is Worth A Road Trip For Its Asian Food Selection
13 days ago
A head spa, a photo studio, and a row of Japanese-style claw machines share a roof with tanks of live king crab. And yes, this whole thing is a grocery store. The building used to be a Super Target. Now it holds the first Florida location of America’s largest Asian supermarket chain, and it opened with a lot of excitement in September 2025.
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