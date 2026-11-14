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SEC Network to broadcast Ole Miss at Oklahoma on Sunday
By Taylor Hodges,2 days ago
While both sides argue about fairness and what should’ve been done, there’s an important factor being overlooked. Due to the FAA ground stoppage, Ole Miss wasn’t able to get to Oklahoma in time for Saturday’s scheduled 3:15 p.m. kickoff. That left the SEC with a difficult decision, including whether a late Saturday night kickoff was feasible or whether the game needed to be pushed to Sunday.