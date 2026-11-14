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This Sprawling Michigan Christmas Tree Farm Makes Holiday Tree Hunting An Adventure
13 days ago
The wagons that haul your freshly cut Christmas tree back to the barn have a nickname here. They’re called tree limos. I love a farm that gives a cart that kind of title. This place spreads across 340 acres with over 80,000 trees planted. You can hunt for nine different kinds of firs, pines, and spruces. That’s a lot of evergreen to wander through with a bow saw in hand.