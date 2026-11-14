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13 Iowa Restaurants Serving Dumplings That Make A Chilly November Road Trip Worthwhile
12 days ago
You know what sounds really good on a cold November afternoon? A plate of freshly made dumplings, preferably somewhere warm where you can forget about the weather for a while. And if you’re willing to take a little road trip, Iowa has some great places to satisfy that craving. You’ll find restaurants serving traditional Chinese dumplings, Nepalese momos, and plenty of other delicious variations.
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