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Miami's Playoff Hope Rises as Georgia Takes Control
2 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From The Bobby Carpenter Show. Miami Finds Positives in a Close Loss as Georgia Emerges as the Team to Beat. Miami’s loss could still be viewed as a positive after the team went into South Bend without Malachi Tony and remained competitive until the final play. After struggling to move the ball in the first half, Miami received a strong second-half performance from Darien Mensa. Cooper Barke had a big game, while Loft, the tight end, made several important plays.
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