undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
USC vs. Indiana Preview: Trojans, Under Are Best Bets
2 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From SportsGrid College Football Today. USC Looks to Strengthen Its Case Against an Indiana Team Facing Resume Questions. Two-loss USC enters its matchup against Indiana as an underdog, with both teams facing a must-win situation. The Hoosiers are unhappy with their ranking, but their schedule and lack of a ranked victory raise questions about their resume.