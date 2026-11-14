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Gurnee Man, 22, Beats 1-in-10-Million Cancer, Celebrates With Bulls
By Jo Marquez,2 days ago
Jacob Gramer was just 20 years old when doctors found a tumor compressing his spinal cord and another, the size of a grapefruit, attached to his adrenal gland. Now, after more than a year of grueling treatment, the Gurnee resident is in remission from stage 4 neuroblastoma — a cancer so rare in adults that it is typically found only in infants and young children.
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