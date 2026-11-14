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Christmas Crafts for Kids and Thanksgiving Worship at Faith Lutheran
13 days ago
Faith Lutheran Church, of Black River Falls, is hosting their annual Christmas Crafts for Kids. It’s (next) Saturday, November 21st. Children 4 to 13 years of age are welcome to enjoy a devotion, Christmas cookies, and to create many fun, Christmas-themed crafts…leaving with a bag of “make and take” gifts. Organizers say it’s a crafty way to amuse the kids while you get some Christmas shopping done or simply relax. Christmas Crafts for Kids, (next) Saturday, from 9:00 – 11:00, at Faith Lutheran Church, County Highway A, Black River Falls.