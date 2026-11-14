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Evers Fired UW Regent
13 days ago
Governor Tony Evers has fired University of Wisconsin System Regent Timothy Nixon, effective immediately, following reports of an alleged altercation with staff supporting an official university meeting. In a statement, Evers said he expects regents to treat others with dignity and respect, and that Nixon failed to meet those standards. Evers plans to leave the appointment of Nixon’s replacement to Governor-elect David Crowley. The new appointee would serve the remainder of the term, which runs through May 2031.