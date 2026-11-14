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Second Measles Death in WI
13 days ago
Wisconsin health officials are reporting the second measles-associated death in the state this year. The death involved a child and was confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Grant County Health Department. No additional details are being released to protect the family’s privacy. As of November 13th, Wisconsin has reported 649 measles cases across 20 counties since August, the highest number in more than 35 years. Health officials urge residents to make sure vaccinations are up to date. Two doses of the M-M-R vaccine are about 97 percent effective at preventing measles.