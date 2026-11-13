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Blackstar Integrates Neural Amp Modelling Across Entire ID:X Floor Range via Free Firmware Update
By Singer and Songwriter Feature Stories,11 days ago
Official partnership with TONE3000 brings NAM A2 Lite technology and direct capture browsing to ID:X Floor One, Two, and Three units. NORTHAMPTON, UK —Blackstar Amplification has released a free firmware update across its entire ID:X Floor lineup—comprising the ID:X Floor One, ID:X Floor Two, and ID:X Floor Three—introducing Neural Amp Modelling (NAM) capabilities through an official partnership with TONE3000. Following the debut of NAM A2 technology on the company’s Beam Mini, this rollout brings community-driven neural amp captures to existing floorboard hardware without requiring players to buy added gear. By integrating a widely adopted open capture ecosystem directly into its existing floor processors, Blackstar extends the long-term utility and sonic reach of the ID:X Floor platform.