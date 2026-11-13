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Rik Emmett and Mojotone Launch ‘Rock & Roll Machine' Pedal
By Singer and Songwriter Feature Stories,10 days ago
Versatile guitar preamp stompbox provides endless tone-shaping inspired by one of rock’s most versatile journeymen. BURGAW, NC, November 13, 2026 – Triumph singer/guitarist Rik Emmett and Mojotone announce the arrival of ‘Rock & Roll Machine' – a versatile guitar preamp pedal that offers a nearly endless array of distortion, overdriven, and boosted tones with the amplifier of your choice. Rock & Roll Machine uses the guitarist’s searing signature sound from the band’s classic era as a starting point, with additional tone-shaping features such as a powerful three-band EQ section, ‘Oomph’ switch, and a Fat/Skinny knob for additional sonic sculpting, making it the ideal centerpiece of any pedalboard. Rock & Roll Machine is available now via.