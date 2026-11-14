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Expanding the Evidence on Lung Cancer Prevention
2 days ago
New studies explore whether metformin, exercise, and GLP-1 drugs can blunt obesity-driven lung cancer risks, with trial results and new human research underway. In an interview with Targeted Onc™, Sai Yendamuri, MD, MBA, FACS, discusses emerging research investigating whether interventions targeting obesity can reverse its effects on lung cancer development and progression. He highlights a recently completed clinical trial evaluating metformin, a commonly used medication, to determine whether it can counteract the adverse effects of obesity. Researchers are currently analyzing the data, with results expected by the end of the year.