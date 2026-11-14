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Blue Jackets Announce Decision on Head Coach Rick Bowness
By Adam Martin,2 days ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday announced a decision about their head coach, Rick Bowness, for the team’s next two games. Bowness missed the Blue Jackets’ last game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, and now he is set to miss another two games, with assistant coach Don Granato taking over the head-coaching duties for these two matchups.
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