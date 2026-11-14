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Chiefs Quickly Add 2 Players to Roster After Kenneth Walker Ruled Out vs. Falcons
By Nick Roesch,2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without star running back Kenneth Walker III when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Walker sustained a groin injury late in the week, and was held out of Friday’s practice. On Saturday, the Chiefs officially ruled Walker out. Starting in his place will be rookie running back Emmett Johnson. The team also added a pair of players to the roster for its matchup in Atlanta.