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Pumas grind out 19-14 win over Italy after late yellow cards in Nations Championship
By The Associated Press Share,13 days ago
GENOA, Italy -- Argentina notched its first win since July only after it labored past Italy 19-14 in Nations Championship rugby on Saturday. For most of an error-filled, stop-start match the Pumas enjoyed three-quarters of the possession and territory but kept turning it over to an Italy side that also struggled to use the ball. Discipline was poor — there were 32 penalties, split evenly.