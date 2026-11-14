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Lyle Lon Popma
12 days ago
Lyle Popma, 84, of Benson, Minnesota, died Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the CentraCare Hospital in Benson, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Zniewski Funeral Home in Benson. Visitation will continue Thursday, November 19, at Pilgrim First Congregational Church of Christ in Benson from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:30. Burial will be in the Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City, Minnesota.