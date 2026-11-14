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The 8 Best Cuts of Meat to Buy at Costco, According to Butchers and Chefs
2 days ago
Costco's meat department has built a reputation among butchers, chefs, and serious home cooks as one of the best places to buy meat—if you know which cuts to grab. "Costco does a very good job of offering quality beef at competitive prices because of its buying power," says Rosangela Teodoro, owner and butcher at Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande in Massachusetts. "It's especially attractive for families or anyone with freezer space. Their selection of USDA Prime beef is often an excellent value."
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