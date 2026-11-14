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US: What exactly caused the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years?
By Shirli SITBON,2 days ago
After a nearly five-hour ground stoppage, flights in the US have resumed. However, officials are warning that it will take days to recover from the ongoing delays related to the incident. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy explained the crisis was due to a failure in ageing telecommunications equipment. What exactly happened? Answers with FRANCE 24 international affairs editor Shirli Sitbon.